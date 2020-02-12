Steyer hires Orangeburg's Cobb-Hunter as adviser

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has hired one of South Carolina's most influential black lawmakers as an adviser to his campaign as the billionaire businessman tries to make inroads in a state where black voters will play a dominant role in the Feb. 29 primary.

Steyer's campaign told The Associated Press on Wednesday that state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has signed on as a senior national adviser. Cobb-Hunter, who first took office in 1992, is the longest serving member of the South Carolina House and is the current president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Cobb-Hunter has made a point in the past to note that she chooses not to endorse candidates during primaries. In an announcement of her hire, Cobb-Hunter said climate activist Steyer had the broadest appeal to voters across the country.

"Steyer is building the most racially diverse coalition of voters who look like America as it is today," Cobb-Hunter said. "He is the only candidate who walks the walk and talks the talk."

The move is part of Steyer's effort to build among black leaders in South Carolina, where rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders already have gained the support of members of the legislative black caucus.

