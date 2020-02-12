Steyer hires Cobb-Hunter as adviser; Orangeburg lawmaker says billionaire building racially diverse coalition

Along with seven other Democratic hopefuls, he participated in a march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January and spoke at a Statehouse rally. Before that commemoration, he had spent several days campaigning in the state, notably speaking at an NAACP rally at South Carolina State University.

Last fall, he was one of just a handful of candidates to speak at a cook-off in Orangeburg long known as a staple for presidential candidates. A month later, he was at South Carolina State University to take part in an environmental forum coordinated by Cobb-Hunter. In December, there was a roundtable on issues important to black men.

He also released a plan for historically black colleges and universities and participated in a black women's issues forum. And on Tuesday, Steyer's wife, Kat Taylor, announced that she had moved to the state, where she plans to remain throughout the duration of his entire campaign.

Cobb-Hunter's move aligns her with a fellow House member, with whom she has feuded in the past, Jerry Govan, chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus and early Steyer backer. In 2018, a jury found Govan not guilty of assault in a confrontation with Cobb-Hunter.

She testified that Govan grabbed her arm and twisted her wrist during a 2017 argument over a school consolidation bill.

Govan, D-Orangeburg, said he was acting defensively after Cobb-Hunter pushed paper in his face. A legislative investigation found both lawmakers equally at fault.

