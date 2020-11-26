Stepping up to help again: Chamber honors Welch for volunteer service in difficult time

Veteran Orangeburg businessman C.W. “Bill” Welch has served Orangeburg County for many years -- over four decades to be exact.

So when the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce asked him if he would volunteer his services as the interim president of the organization in the summer of 2019, he accepted the offer.

"When the challenge came I felt like it was important to step up and help," Welch said. "I also had three or four people come ask me also if I would do it, so that is what I did."

Welch came on board at a time when the chamber was struggling financially, said James McQuilla, who became president of the organization in May.

He said that from talking to board members and staff, having Welch come on board meant "a difference between staying open and shuttering the doors."

"We were about not to have a chamber of commerce for the county of Orangeburg," McQuilla said. "The board not only fully recognizes but appreciates the fact that he was here to add stability and to add management. It saved the chamber from having to shut the doors."

McQuilla said if the chamber had closed amid the COVID-19 emergency, it may have been closed for a couple of years.