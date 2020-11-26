Stepping up to help again: Chamber honors Welch for volunteer service in difficult time

Veteran Orangeburg businessman C.W. “Bill” Welch has served Orangeburg County for many years -- over four decades to be exact.
So when the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce asked him if he would volunteer his services as the interim president of the organization in the summer of 2019, he accepted the offer.
"When the challenge came I felt like it was important to step up and help," Welch said. "I also had three or four people come ask me also if I would do it, so that is what I did."
Welch came on board at a time when the chamber was struggling financially, said James McQuilla, who became president of the organization in May.
He said that from talking to board members and staff, having Welch come on board meant "a difference between staying open and shuttering the doors."
"We were about not to have a chamber of commerce for the county of Orangeburg," McQuilla said. "The board not only fully recognizes but appreciates the fact that he was here to add stability and to add management. It saved the chamber from having to shut the doors."
McQuilla said if the chamber had closed amid the COVID-19 emergency, it may have been closed for a couple of years.
Welch replaced Reyne Moore, who resigned as president in May 2019 to take job at Boeing in Ohio alongside her husband, Michael.
Welch served as the organization's interim president from the summer of 2019 through May 2020.
McQuilla said when Welch came on board, membership, which is the chamber's main source of cash flow, was down. Membership, especially large corporate members, primarily sustains the chamber.
"COVID hit us hard and it hit all our members hard," McQuilla said.
"The chamber needed financial stability and that was one way of achieving financial stability because the money paid to a director was going to stay in the business along with their health insurance policies and all those things," Welch said. "Those monies were not going to go out. They were going to stay there and provide the level of stability to pay the ones who were here until we could work stability back in."
Welch, who once served for eight years as chair of the county's economic development arm, the Orangeburg County Development Commission, said he has always seen the importance of the chamber.
"We always knew it was important to have a good strong chamber," Welch said.
"Bill was such an asset and was very helpful in continuing the day-to-day operations of the chamber," chamber board Chair Daryl Cate said. "His knowledge, talent and integrity were extremely valuable during our transitionary period. I am eternally grateful for his dedication and service to the chamber of commerce and to the community."
McQuilla said things are looking better today. "The chamber is not going to close."
During COVID, the chamber has primarily served as a business consultant for small business by helping with PPE and loans.
McQuilla said in order to help chamber members, dues have been cut in half. He said eight new businesses have become chamber members recently.
"People still need us to be relative and we are relative," he said. "But we also say we understand your pain."
McQuilla said the biggest struggle for the chamber right now is to function without full-time staff.
He said until a vaccine is available, he foresees staff being furloughed to five hours a week until at least the second quarter of 2021.
Chamber staff still answer phones and emails, McQuilla said.
Welch has served in a number of roles and on boards and committees in Orangeburg County over the years.
He was chairman of the board of directors for the chamber and the Orangeburg County Development Commission at the same time.
Welch has also been a longtime member of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Workforce Development Board and is also owner and chief executive officer of Applied Leadership LLC, whose services include consulting and human resource development training.
Welch has also served as president of Monteferro America, an Orangeburg producer of elevator guide rails. He retired from that position at the end of 2015.
He has also served as co-chairperson of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation Board and as the safety, quality, environment and regulatory affairs manager at the former Albemarle Corp., which is now SI Group.
Welch was also the head of the Edisto United Way and started and was chairman of the Junior Achievement program.
"We were about not to have a chamber of commerce for the county of Orangeburg. The board not only fully recognizes but appreciates the fact that he (Bill Welch) was here to add stability and to add management. It saved the chamber from having to shut the doors."
Chamber President James McQuilla
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.