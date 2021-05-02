'Stepping Out to Save Mommies': Woman seeks to educate, aid new mothers

"A mother's love endures through all." -- Washington Irving
Sheila Thomas is on a mission. Thomas recently hosted an event called "Stepping out to Save Mommies," in honor of her daughter, the late Nadia Thomas.
"On Nov. 6, 2019, my 26-year-old daughter, Nadia, gave birth to her first child Kaiden. On Nov. 30, 2019, three weeks after his birth, my daughter suddenly passed away.
“We later found out that she had PPCM (Post Peripartum Cardiomyopathy). Nadia was an EMS 911 worker for Orangeburg County and she was known for her huge smile that warmed many hearts. Although her passing left a huge hole in our hearts, Nadia’s family and I wanted to carry on her legacy, so I created Stepping Out to Save Mommies.
“The purpose of this foundation is to educate pregnant women about PPCM and provide them with supplies that they may need for their babies. This year’s event provided brand new car seats not only to pregnant women but also women with children in need of a new car seat as well," she said.
The event was held at Orangeburg County Department of Social Services in the back parking lot area and lasted for two hours. Social distancing and covid19 safety precautions were properly done during the event.
With the help of much family and community support, the event was indeed a success. Approximately 55 car seats were given out to families who needed them.
Thomas said her family will continue to educate women on PPCM.
"My family and I plan to continue my daughter Nadia’s legacy by educating pregnant women about PPCM through Stepping Out to Save Mommies Foundation. This will be an annual event catered toward pregnant women or women who recently had a child. On Nov. 30, 2019, there was nothing I could do to protect or save my daughter Nadia. My grandson Kaiden’s mommy is no longer present in this life. I never heard of PPCM until my daughter passed away. My goal is to save someone else’s child or someone else’s mommy because I couldn’t save mine or my grandson’s,” she said.
“This event was made possible because of an amazing group of family, friends, peers and EMS family that provided their donations and support. I could not have done this without them. I would like to thank everyone who took part in making this event a success.”
Thomas plans to host this event annually.
If you'd like to make a monetary donation to the organization or would like to assist Thomas in serving, send an email to sheilathomas60@yahoo.com.