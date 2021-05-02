'Stepping Out to Save Mommies': Woman seeks to educate, aid new mothers

"A mother's love endures through all." -- Washington Irving

Sheila Thomas is on a mission. Thomas recently hosted an event called "Stepping out to Save Mommies," in honor of her daughter, the late Nadia Thomas.

"On Nov. 6, 2019, my 26-year-old daughter, Nadia, gave birth to her first child Kaiden. On Nov. 30, 2019, three weeks after his birth, my daughter suddenly passed away.

“We later found out that she had PPCM (Post Peripartum Cardiomyopathy). Nadia was an EMS 911 worker for Orangeburg County and she was known for her huge smile that warmed many hearts. Although her passing left a huge hole in our hearts, Nadia’s family and I wanted to carry on her legacy, so I created Stepping Out to Save Mommies.

“The purpose of this foundation is to educate pregnant women about PPCM and provide them with supplies that they may need for their babies. This year’s event provided brand new car seats not only to pregnant women but also women with children in need of a new car seat as well," she said.

The event was held at Orangeburg County Department of Social Services in the back parking lot area and lasted for two hours. Social distancing and covid19 safety precautions were properly done during the event.