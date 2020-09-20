Stepping out in faith: Community comes together to reopen Samaritan House homeless shelter

After the facility was vacant for months, work to reopen Samaritan House began. Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler was the driving force behind the effort.

Butler said he was approached by the former chairman of the board about the need for the facility.

“It sparked my interest. I’ve always been a humanitarian and wanted to help the less fortunate. And so I took a poll of the homeless population around Orangeburg. I saw the men were sleeping in the bushes down there ... on Cannon Bridge Road. I saw people sleeping in the gardens,” Butler said.

“By this time I was doing all of this by myself. I said in order to see how much it would take to open this, so I went up to Columbia to the transitional house up there in Downtown Columbia, and I talked to the director,” Butler said.

Butler said in communication with the director, he was given an estimated cost to bring the facility back to life.

“The director told me based on your population and what you want to do, it will probably take $500,000 to open this up and to get it going,” Butler said.

Butler said he proceeded to conduct research about the building.