Stephens takes District 39 Senate seat; Cobb-Hunter, Govan re-elected

Democrat Vernon Stephens defeated Republican Tom Connor on Tuesday for the District 39 S.C. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. John Matthews.

“I want to thank God first and foremost for this venture,” Stephens said. “He has been with me throughout the primary, the runoff and this general election, and it would not have been possible if it had not been for him.”

Stephens also thanked the hard work of supporters who “got out and beat the bushes and got the votes so that we could be the winner for the people.”

Stephens received 24,501 votes, or 56.1 percent, to Connor’s 19,121 votes, or 43.8 percent.

In Orangeburg County, Stephens received 14,377 votes to Connor’s 7,231. In Calhoun County, Stephens received 2,738 votes to Connor’s 2,266.

In the House District 66 race, Democratic incumbent Gilda-Cobb Hunter held onto her seat against Republican Jeffrey Cila.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am just so very pleased with how people have stepped up and turned out for this election,” Cobb-Hunter said. “I want to thank the voters of House District 66 for deciding to give me another turn to serve them.”