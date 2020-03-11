Stephens announces candidacy for Matthews’ Senate seat

Stephens said the following are a few areas of concern in the district and the state upon which he would like to improve:

• Education with a concentration on academics: “I believe that all students should be afforded a world-class education in order that they may attain the necessary skills to be successful after high school. Their education experience should also equip them with the ability to be able to compete on a global stage for jobs that will assure them a comfortable livelihood now and into the future. For that to transpire, we must equip our schools with competent, well-paid teachers and administrators. Appropriate education funding from all sources -- national, state and local -- must be a priority.”

• “Economic development for all communities both urban and rural with a concentration on quality paying jobs from both the private and public sectors, as well as those businesses identified as being ‘community friendly.’”

• “Infrastructure upgrades with a focus on improving and developing sewer capacity and providing good quality water to communities to assure the health, safety and well-being of all its residents.”