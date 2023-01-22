'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech

The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17.

That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance; $78 million for Workforce Scholarships for the Future; $26.9 million in equipment for high-demand job skills training; $2 million for ReadySC project funding and $17 million for SC Wins, a statewide technical college scholarship program designed to address workforce shortages in South Carolina.

"We generally get about three to 3-1/2% of new money coming into the system," OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said.

Following the meeting, the president said the state budget is "certainly a step in the right direction."

"The governor's budget reflects his commitment to growing a highly qualified workforce in South Carolina and the technical college's ability to deliver it," Tobin said.

The president told area commissioners that a meeting he had with faculty and staff in the fall involved them listing six priorities that they thought warranted the college's attention.

"It was interesting to see just the volume of folks who ranked declining enrollment as the biggest priority. ... This is kind of the basis for our strategic planning process," he said, noting later that the college was working on a plan to boost enrollment.

"We'll have a working draft ready for our March meeting that outlines what our strategies will be, but we're working on several things right now," Tobin said.

Transitioning to seven-week terms for the fall semester is among them.

"The research has been clear that students focusing on fewer subjects at a time tend to be more successful in classes. Rather than focus on four courses at a time in a full 16-week semester, students enroll in two courses in each of the two- to seven-week terms," he said.

The president said the college's other existing strategies include: creating work-based learning opportunities in career and technical programs; increasing the number of Early College students who enroll after school; increasing the number of working adults in short-term training programs; using technology to create greater flexibility in the college's course and program offerings; and keeping tuition low to "reduce finances as a barrier to a college education."

He also reported that through January, the college had 150 full-time employees.

Academic Affairs

OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Williette Berry reported that the college's spring convocation will be held Friday, Feb. 10, with motivational speaker Dr. Iwana Ridgill as the featured speaker.

She also said the following four vacancies were in the academic division: biology, math, speech and IET (Integrated Education and Training) instructors.

"Those positions have not yet been posted. We are hoping that we'll be able to move forward without filling those positions, but that's still in progress," Berry said, noting that a library position and instructional designer and physical therapy assistant positions have been posted, but not filled.

She also reported that positions for nursing and machine tool technology instructors and an administrative specialist for the nursing division were all filled.

Student Affairs

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said spring semester classes began Jan. 9.

"We're continuing to register students for our February midsession classes. Those classes will begin on Monday, Feb. 6. So we're hoping to gain some ground and increase our enrollment between now and the end of the year. We'll have some additional classes that will start in March, as well," Davis said.

"We're currently planning our spring semester activities, which will take place as early as February and through the end of April," she said.

Davis said there were two full-time vacancies in the student services division, one for a student success coach and the other for an administrative specialist.

Finance

OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff gave a December financial report which revealed the college had revenue of $15,095,583 at the end of December, with expenses standing at $10,144,810.

"When you look at tuition, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that our spring tuition actual amounts were about 2 or 3% short of our budget, but the good news is that's a lot closer than we had anticipated," Huff said.

"Fall was down 9%. In late fall we were wondering whether that trend was going to continue for the spring, but spring does seem to be a little better than what we had in the fall. So I guess we could call that a win," he said.

He said vacancies have helped the college save money and that there was no contingency in the college's budget right now.

"Sometimes there are positions that we without a doubt say we have to fill, then there be some where we say, 'Let's hold for a period of time.' So that's kind of how we're approaching this right now to see where we are over the coming year and see what our enrollment does," Huff said.

He also gave commissioners an update on projects, including that a new digital sign will likely not be installed until February. He also said the move of the college's machine-tool program down to Building T has been one of its most difficult projects, but is moving forward.

"In the beginning, we lumped it all together. We could not find anyone interested in handling a mechanical, electrical and general contractor project.... It's taken time to do that, but we're slowly making progress on it," Huff said.

He said Building K renovation work is slated to begin at the beginning of the fall 2023 semester.

"They will need the building for a year. They prefer we vacate 100% because that will speed the process up and probably save us money. ... So right now academic folks are working on a plan ... so that we can vacate that building so hopefully they can begin work this fall," Huff said.

The college is also proceeding with the renovation of Building S’s downstairs into a student learning/commons area.

"We met with the furniture company (Jan. 17). The architect has submitted those final plans to the state engineer's office, and the architect believes that that project could be starting unfortunately almost the same time as Building K, sometime in the summer.

"But it would finish by the end of this calendar year. It would take five to six months, is what they're predicting. So I would love to get that project started and finished by December so that then we'd have just that one large project going on next year," Huff said.

In other finance matters, commissioners approved up to $700,000 to go toward the Building S renovation project.

"We received last year $4.7 million ... from the state (in maintenance/renovation/repair funds), and my plan is to use $700,000 of that money -- not the college's money -- for that construction," Huff said.

Commissioners also approved two budget transfers, including moving $42,000 from administration to instruction and $130,000 from administration to utilities.

Other items

The commission approved revisions to their bylaws, as well as the review of 12 policies, including property control and college food service policies.

It also approved the deletion of its policy concerning academic freedom and responsibility copyright because the state Technical College System office already had the same policy and procedure in it policy manual.

"We're just going to reference and point people in the direction of what state tech has because it's exactly the same," Berry said.