STEM agreement signed; program to expand learning opportunities for 4-H students

He continued, “If you think about the robotics, robotics would probably involve LEGOs in elementary school. As you go up to high school, they’re bending the wires and actually connecting electricity and all those kinds of things. So it’s age-specific to the different levels of what we’re actually exposing our kids to.”

Drones will be the main focus of the program’s first phase.

“We wanted to make sure that our kids had access to the technology. They’re going to build them and be able to fly their own drone," Whitesides said.

“The next piece of that is being in a position to get a drone pilot license to become a licensed drone operator,” he said. The concepts of robotics, coding and artificial intelligence will be tied together.

“There’s going to be some fun in there for them also because they’re going to build robots. Our kids will be able to compete in competitions because the robots that they’re going to build will be able to compete at the national and international level,” he said.