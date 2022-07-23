Statewide food bank holds donation drive; Harvest Hope supports local food pantries

Harvest Hope Food Bank, which supports food pantries across the state, is hosting its annual “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” drive through July 31.

“We’ve recently seen a drop in both donations and food drives, and this is a fun opportunity for individuals, families, friends, colleagues, or organizations to come together and take action for your neighbors who need a helping hand,” Harvest Hope CEO Erinn Rowe said.

The name of the event is a play on "Shark Week," a popular summer program of shark-related shows put on by the Discovery Channel.

Harvest Hope says 11% of South Carolina families do not have enough food to eat.

Most-needed items include canned or pouched meat such as tuna or chicken.

Besides donating canned goods, you can also donate financially, shopping on the organization’s Amazon wish list or volunteering at a local location.

Donations can be made at Harvest Hope’s website: harvesthope.org.

Harvest Hope partners with several local food pantries, including:

• Brown Chapel AME, Elloree

• Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg, Orangeburg

• Christ Is The Answer SDA Church, Orangeburg

• Faith Baptist Church, St. Matthews

• Gethsemane Baptist, St. Matthews

• Greater Unity AME, Holly Hill

• St. Andrews UMC, Orangeburg

• Williams Chapel AME, Orangeburg

As well as two senior programs at:

• Cooperative Ministries of North, North

• Faith Deliverance Center, North