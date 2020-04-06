Statewide burning ban begins Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Forestry Commission will declare a State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
A State Forester's Burning Ban prohibits outdoor burning anywhere outside of city/town limits in South Carolina, including:
• Yard debris burns
• Forestry, wildlife or agricultural burns (also known as prescribed, or controlled, burns).
• Campfires and other types of recreational open burning.
After consultation with officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, State Forester Scott Phillips ordered the statewide burning ban in the interest of public safety amid the current public health threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.
Not only can smoke exacerbate the symptoms of those who have contracted the virus, but it also can trigger underlying respiratory issues in otherwise unaffected individuals, which could result in symptoms similar to those the COVID-19 virus is known to cause.
"For infected individuals, breathing smoke could make coronavirus symptoms worse, increasing the risk of hospitalization or death," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. "It could also cause people who have not contracted the coronavirus, but who are presenting COVID-19-like symptoms, to seek medical care at a time when medical resources are already stretched thin."
The ban will stay in effect until further notice, which will come in the form of an official announcement from the Forestry Commission.
