Statewide burning ban begins Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Forestry Commission will declare a State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.

A State Forester's Burning Ban prohibits outdoor burning anywhere outside of city/town limits in South Carolina, including:

• Yard debris burns

• Forestry, wildlife or agricultural burns (also known as prescribed, or controlled, burns).

• Campfires and other types of recreational open burning.

After consultation with officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, State Forester Scott Phillips ordered the statewide burning ban in the interest of public safety amid the current public health threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.

Not only can smoke exacerbate the symptoms of those who have contracted the virus, but it also can trigger underlying respiratory issues in otherwise unaffected individuals, which could result in symptoms similar to those the COVID-19 virus is known to cause.