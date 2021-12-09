Staten named SCSU acting associate provost for academic affairs

Dr. David Staten has been appointed South Carolina State University’s acting associate provost for Academic Affairs effective Dec. 16, 2021.

Staten succeeds Dr. Jesulon Gibbs-Brown, who recently left the position citing personal reasons. Gibbs-Brown will continue to be an asset to the Division of Academic Affairs while serving as an associate professor in the SC State Department of Education.

Staten is a professor in the Rehabilitation Counseling Program at SC State. His primary areas of research include:

• Racial identity development of minorities with disabilities

• Health orientations of African American college students

• Health disparities of minorities with disabilities.

Staten has been employed by SC State as a rehabilitation counselor educator for the past 20 years. He has more than 15 years of administrative experience as the program director of the Rehabilitation Counseling Program and several years of experience serving as department chair.

Staten has mentored many students who have gone on to have successful careers in rehabilitation counseling and higher education. He has extensive knowledge and experience in the area program and regional accreditations.

Staten received his B.S. in criminal justice and his M.A. in rehabilitation from SC State University in 1992 and 1994 respectively, and he received his Ph.D. in rehabilitation counselor education from the University of Iowa.

Staten has successfully managed more than $10 million of external grant funds from such agencies as Rehabilitation Services Administration; National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research; and the U..S Department of Education.

He was the first African American man to serve as the president of the American Rehabilitation Counseling Association. He has also served as the president of the Orangeburg Morning Rotary Club.

He most recently served as the president of the SC State University Faculty Senate for consecutive terms.

