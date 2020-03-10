State Sen. John Matthews will not seek re-election

State Sen. John W. Matthews Jr., D-Bowman, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the South Carolina Senate in 2020.

“I have been incredibly blessed to serve the people of South Carolina for as long as I have. I am very fortunate to have served in the General Assembly for 46 years at the end of this session, and after much deliberation, have decided that the best way to continue the momentum my colleagues and I have worked so hard to build over these many years is to open my seat in the South Carolina Senate to a new generation of leadership,” he said in a release.

He currently represents Senate District 39, which includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties.

Matthews is the longest-serving African American legislator in the South Carolina General Assembly. He has served in the South Carolina Senate since 1985, and prior to that, served in the House from 1975 to 1984. He is a proud alumni of South Carolina State University, and a retired public school principal and businessman. He currently serves as the assistant minority leader in the Senate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While S.C. has made progress, more is needed, Matthews said.