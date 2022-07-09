State says no to RMC request for $36 million for facilities upgrades, equipment, staff

The Regional Medical Center requested nearly $36 million of funding from the state earlier this year to help with facility upgrades, COVID-related equipment and staff recruitment, according to documents obtained by The Times and Democrat Thursday.

Hospital officials appeared before the S.C. House Ways and Means health care subcommittee in April requesting $35,974,739 to help fund about 30 different line items, according to documents.

Of the approximately $36 million requested, $30,723,788 was for facility upgrades; $1,334,396 was for COVID-related equipment; and $4,098,000 was for staff recruitment.

The subcommittee eventually did not approve the funding request, prompting Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, to spearhead a meeting between RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina last week about the potential for a partnership between the two entities.

Cobb-Hunter, as well as other members of the local legislative delegation, have expressed concerns about the financial well-being of the hospital and its ability to survive challenging times.

The proposed partnership is touted as providing the RMC with a number of resources, including clinical, educational and research programs with an aim at improving care and the financial outcomes of the hospital.

The hospital's funding request for facilities included:

$6,625,000 for window replacements/waterproofing.

$3,500,000 for maintenance, renovation and replacement of patient rooms.

$3,103,452 for building control system upgrades.

$2,928,032 for air handling unit replacements.

$2,384,306 for roof replacement.

$2,337,104 for high pressure steam boiler replacement.

$2,121,846 for percutaneous coronary interventional equipment.

$1,938,755 for lighting and lighting-control upgrades.

$1,508,980 for central plant chiller replacement and pump upgrades.

$1,038,272 for a new 750-ton cooling tower with water meter installation.

$508,027 for installation of low-flow water technology devices.

$500,000 for security access control and cameras.

$465,010 for a chiller optimization control system.

$359,116 for building improvements to include infiltration and fire-retardant spray in the fourth floor ceiling.

$358,916 to replace the clean steam generator in the hospital's annex building.

$250,000 for nurse call replacement.

$212,352 for replacement of a chiller serving the hospital's second through fourth floors.

$198,905 for the steam system improvements such as upgrading pipe insulation.

$156,240 for installation of 1,200 feet of 2-inch hot water piping in the hospital's administration area.

$95,000 for a hood-cleaning system for the dietary department.

$86,445 to upgrade the hospital telephone communication system.

$25,477 to upgrade walk-in cooler and freezer controls.

$22,553 to upgrade kitchen exhaust hood controls.

Equipment for COVID

$381,186 for the purchase of 20 Alaris pumps that help continuously or intermittently deliver fluids, medications, blood and blood products to adult, pediatric or neonatal patients.

$378,850 for the purchase of 10 ventilators.

$327,481 for the purchase of telehealth equipment.

$208,600 for the purchase of patient monitoring equipment.

$38,279 for the purchase of a glidescope equipment to allow for easier airway management in difficult conditions, such as neonatal intubation.

Staff recruitment costs

$3,928,000 for the hiring of 20 nurses using the Cross Country Healthcare staffing agency.

$170,000 for a direct-hire recruitment.

The partnership between the RMC and MUSC would be allowed under a budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly giving MUSC, within its own budget, the ability to help RMC enhance services.

While the proviso only extends through June 30, 2023, it has the potential of extending for years to come depending on the nature and progress of the relationship between the two institutions.

The proposal discussed would keep the RMC board in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain.

MUSC officials propose entering into the partnership within the next three months or 90 days.

Cobb-Hunter, referencing the hospital's 2020-21 fiscal year audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2021, noted the hospital and its six primary care practices had a deficit of between $32 million and $35 million at the end of the year.

Cobb-Hunter believes a partnership with MUSC would help the RMC "thrive."

The audit has yet to appear and receive approval from the RMC Board of Trustees or to be released by the board.

Hospital finance officials say once the audit is approved by the board (which could be as early as its July board meeting) it will be made public. The audit will also eventually be posted on the hospital's website.

The hospital and its primary care practices have improved financially somewhat through the end of May of the current fiscal year.

At the end of the month, RMC had a net operating income loss of $18.6 million.

With about $10.9 million in federal COVID relief or stimulus monies, the system has had a net loss of $9.8 million. Last year, at this time year-to-date, the hospital had a net loss of $3.3 million.