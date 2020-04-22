State parks to reopen May 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State parks in South Carolina tentatively plan to reopen on Friday, May 1, on a limited basis.

For most parks, that could mean the day-use area that provides access to picnic areas, rivers, lakes, beaches and trails will open.

Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings, however, will remain closed for the time being, and visitor gathering places like interpretive centers and park offices also will remain closed initially or will operate on a limited scale.

Each state park plans to lower its carrying capacity, meaning it will only allow a limited number of visitors at once. Levels vary by park. When a park reaches its threshold, the gates will be closed until the number of visitors decreases.

SCPRT also plans to honor any existing camping and cabin reservations that were scheduled to check in on Friday, May 1. Some state parks are on tap to begin taking reservations for stays that begin May 11, and all park accommodations should be coming back on line as staffing levels return to normal.

State park visitor centers are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11, and feature proper signage, physical indicators and barriers in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.