State OKs Orangeburg virtual school; other programs around S.C. also approved

The State Board of Education approved 33 school district virtual learning programs for the 2021-2022 school year, including the Orangeburg County School District’s program.

The approved programs met enrollment criteria established by the South Carolina General Assembly and guidelines established by the State Board of Education that were derived from similar regulations pertaining to virtual charter schools.

“While all South Carolina schools are rightly prioritizing full, in-person instruction this upcoming school year, we know families in some communities were able to successfully navigate virtual learning and would like the option to continue,” State Board of Education Chair Dr. Kristi Woodall said. “The districts whose programs were approved have demonstrated that they are able to meet the high expectations that we have set for virtual instruction and student participation.”

Orangeburg County School District reports 95% of its students will be returning to five days a week of in-person instruction. Also, 289 students have currently been accepted into Orangeburg Online, its 100% virtual learning model.