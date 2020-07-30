State OKs Orangeburg, Calhoun school plans

The S.C. Department of Education has approved general back-to-school reopening plans for the Orangeburg County School District and Calhoun County Public Schools.
The department has approved a total of 31 school district plans so far.
The Orangeburg County School District is planning to have kindergarten through eighth-grade students return to school virtually Monday, Aug. 24, and high school students return virtually on Aug. 31
The district tentatively plans to have students return to classrooms on Sept. 14. Parents will be able to choose whether they want their children to remain in a virtual setting or return to a five-day, in-classroom setting.
District officials have said they will continue to track the virus and noted the Sept. 14 date could change, with in-person instruction being phased in.
As part of its health and safety protocols, the district will:
• Provide washable and disposable masks and face shields
• Install sneeze guards, hand sanitizing stations and wipes
• Conduct frequent industrial cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and classrooms. It also plans temperature checks and social distancing signage.
• Provide 67% capacity for school buses.
The district is also developing more detailed plans for reopening.
Calhoun County Public Schools
Calhoun County schools will reopen virtually Aug. 17 for all students and then provide an in-person, hybrid model after Sept. 14.
The school-based hybrid model will include both in-person and virtual learning.
The in-person model could follow a phased-in approach.
For example, students would be able to come in one day a week and learn virtually the remaining four.
After some time and depending on virus spread, this would increase to two days of in-person and three days of virtual learning, eventually ramping up to a traditional full five-day instruction model.
The district will also allow parents to keep their children in virtual instruction throughout the year.
SCDE criteria
In order for back-to-school reopening plans to be approved, school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.
The criteria include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option; developing a time frame to review operational plans to move toward a full, five-day, face-to-face instruction model and establishing how instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.
Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback and face higher standards for earning passing grades, according to a SCDE press release.
A face mask requirement will be in place for all school bus riders, including students, drivers and staff.
The SCDE and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control expect and strongly encourage all students and staff to wear face masks within school buildings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
