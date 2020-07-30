State OKs Orangeburg, Calhoun school plans

The district is also developing more detailed plans for reopening.

Calhoun County Public Schools

Calhoun County schools will reopen virtually Aug. 17 for all students and then provide an in-person, hybrid model after Sept. 14.

The school-based hybrid model will include both in-person and virtual learning.

The in-person model could follow a phased-in approach.

For example, students would be able to come in one day a week and learn virtually the remaining four.

After some time and depending on virus spread, this would increase to two days of in-person and three days of virtual learning, eventually ramping up to a traditional full five-day instruction model.

The district will also allow parents to keep their children in virtual instruction throughout the year.

SCDE criteria

In order for back-to-school reopening plans to be approved, school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.