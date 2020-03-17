State Museum in Columbia closing temporarily
From the Local response to the Coronavirus series
COLUMBIA -- Taking into consideration guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the State Museum has made the decision to temporarily close to the public in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

All upcoming museum programs, events and rentals through Sunday, April 5, are also canceled.

During this time, the State Museum will remain committed to its mission to provide educational environments that entertain and inspire imagination. Museum staff are currently developing engaging educational content to share online with students and families to ensure our resources can continue to be available to South Carolinians even though our doors are closed. The public can find the State Museum online through the museum's website (scmuseum.org) and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

March 17, 2020: What South Carolinians need to know about the coronavirus

The health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers remains a constant priority. The State Museum will continue to monitor the public health risks from COVID-19 and will adhere to recommendations and guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control.

Museum staff will remain on-site and will continue to update our operational status on our website at scmuseum.org and we look forward to welcoming guests through our doors again soon.

