State Museum acquires Frederick Douglass walking stick

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Museum recently acquired a walking stick belonging to famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The stick was gifted to him while visiting Charleston in March 1888. The Douglass walking stick is one of a kind and will be added to the museum’s expanding historical collection of artifacts.

“This walking stick is not only a notable object of national history, gifted to the preeminent abolitionist, writer and lecturer Frederick Douglass, it is a significant and meaningful piece of South Carolina history,” said JoAnn Zeise, cultural history curator of the State Museum. “Adding this one-of-a-kind piece to our collection will help us continue to tell the wonderful stories of South Carolina for years to come.”

In early 1888, Douglass embarked on a speaking tour of South Carolina and Georgia, a journey not without peril. In early March 1888, Douglass arrived in Charleston, South Carolina where he delivered versions of his "Self-Made Men" and "European Travels" addresses at Mount Zion church, founded in 1883 and considered a "daughter church" of Mother Emanuel AME, the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church.