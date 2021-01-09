State lawmakers focusing on education, state utility

Education will be a priority at the Statehouse again this year, but lawmakers say much of the discussion will center on returning to classrooms.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said safety is a must for all amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got to keep them safe. I’m just convinced over the last nine months we’ve learned enough that we can do this safely, but we’ve got to have the children in the classroom. In fact, I think if we have districts that are not looking at doing that, I think we’re going to have to push them,” the Edgefield Republican said.
Massey and other members of the General Assembly discussed the upcoming legislative session with reporters from across the state last week.
Like many school districts across the state, Orangeburg County School District’s schools began the 2020-21 school year virtually. In October, students were given the option to return to the classroom for in-person instruction.
Two months after in-person instruction became an option, students returned to all-virtual learning in December.
Massey believes that students should be in school to ensure that they are properly educated.
“I think, while this is still a new virus, we have learned a lot over the last nine months, and one of the things that we have learned is there has not been a lot of evidence of spread in the schools,” Massey said.
He said, “I’m really concerned about the academic progress that is being made, or not being made, with the children not in school five days a week across the state.”
Massey believes that virtual learning should remain an option for those who test positive or are exposed to the virus.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, agreed that students need to return to the classroom as quickly as possible.
“It ties back to another issue, which is the vaccine. Teachers need to get vaccinated as quickly as possible because that will help us get kids back in the classroom,” Rutherford said.
“Kids aren’t learning with doing virtual, and after this pandemic is over, whenever that is, I hope to never do another Zoom call like this. I can’t stand them, and I can’t imagine being in third and fourth grade and having to stare at a screen in order to learn,” he said.
Both legislators also identified a need for more substitute teachers to step in when teachers aren’t available and a need for rapid testing.
Santee Cooper
Lawmakers also discussed the possible sale of Santee Cooper and other issues surrounding the public utility, including its billions in debt connected to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, believes the utility needs reform. But Hutto does not believe the 86-year-old public utility will be sold.
“It really has become an issue in relation to the failed nuclear facility several years ago. We’ve spent hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars reviewing the options. It became abundantly clear, I think to most of us last year, that Santee Cooper’s not going to be sold,” Hutto said.
NextEra Energy, which is based in Florida, sought to buy Santee Cooper.
“Any sale, if you’re going to pay billions of dollars for Santee Cooper, I think the only way a purchaser can do that is to raise the rates on Santee Cooper customers, which right now are the lowest in the state. The other thing that would have to happen for a sale to take place is that the buyer is going to seek the preferred tax status, which would put it an unfair competitive advantage to other investor-owned utilities,” Hutto said.
“I just don’t see how the sale moves forward,” he said.
“There clearly needs to be some reform done at Santee Cooper, particularly around the areas of governance and transparency, rate setting,” Hutto said.
Hutto predicts there will be a reform bill this year.
“But I think the notion that we’re going to continue with this reported sale of Santee Cooper, I think that ship has sailed. I really just don’t believe there’s any way we’ll get back to that issue,” Hutto said.
“Santee Cooper has recently restructured their debt, they’ve paid off about $600 million in debt, and they settled all the lawsuits surrounding the failed nuclear facility. They’ve secured fuel cost savings going into the future and, like I said, they have the lowest residential customer rates in the state,” Hutto said.
“There’s not a crisis at Santee Cooper right now that mandates that this takes some super-priority for us. It’s one of the issues that we’ll discuss in due course,” Hutto said.
Hutto said the company represents much more than the utility and plays a vital role in the state in many ways.
“When people say Santee Cooper here, they’re talking about the lakes, they aren’t talking about the utility. Those lakes are a huge drive for tourism, recreation and also provide water to many municipalities in the Lowcountry. So, there are other facets of Santee Cooper that are very important to the state and owned by all the citizens of the state. Santee Cooper has been good for us in the area of economic development, and I think it’s very good to have a power company that the headquarters are still in South Carolina,” Hutto said.
Santee Cooper wants to be a part of broadband internet expansion.
“They have tremendous ability to help us deploy broadband across South Carolina,” Hutto said.
Massey also believes selling the utility will be difficult.
His concern with the utility lies with its decision making.
“It’s going to take some real involvement, whether that’s from a sale to somebody else, or some very active, engaged legislative changes down there to right that ship,” Massey said.
Massey offered some praise for the utility’s recent restructuring of its debt, but he did criticize the restructuring process.
“I think they made some good decisions in restructuring some of the debt. My beef with them is not with that restructuring process, my beef with them on that is that I think they misled people in the process of doing it,” Massey said.
“This all started with V.C. Summer, but V.C. Summer just gave us the reason to look under the hood. And when we looked under the hood, the problems at Santee Cooper are much more pervasive than just V.C. Summer. Those are difficult things that we’ve got to deal with,” Massey said.
Massey believes a total house cleaning is needed at Santee Cooper to end the culture of hiding information and not being straightforward with legislators.
If the utility is not sold, Massey believes the utility needs to get rid all people with decision-making authority.
“There already is a lot of fatigue in the legislature about dealing with utility issues because we’ve been dealing with it for the last three years,” Massey said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530