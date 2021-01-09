State lawmakers focusing on education, state utility

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, believes the utility needs reform. But Hutto does not believe the 86-year-old public utility will be sold.

“It really has become an issue in relation to the failed nuclear facility several years ago. We’ve spent hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars reviewing the options. It became abundantly clear, I think to most of us last year, that Santee Cooper’s not going to be sold,” Hutto said.

NextEra Energy, which is based in Florida, sought to buy Santee Cooper.

“Any sale, if you’re going to pay billions of dollars for Santee Cooper, I think the only way a purchaser can do that is to raise the rates on Santee Cooper customers, which right now are the lowest in the state. The other thing that would have to happen for a sale to take place is that the buyer is going to seek the preferred tax status, which would put it an unfair competitive advantage to other investor-owned utilities,” Hutto said.

“I just don’t see how the sale moves forward,” he said.

“There clearly needs to be some reform done at Santee Cooper, particularly around the areas of governance and transparency, rate setting,” Hutto said.

Hutto predicts there will be a reform bill this year.