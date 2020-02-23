State IDs big tax debtors; Orangeburg, Calhoun residents, businesses owe $100,000-plus

The S.C. Department of Revenue has released the names of the state's top delinquent individual and business taxpayers, including those from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

"While the vast majority of taxpayers are compliant with our tax laws, this is aimed at the small percentage who are not. We are committed to taking action against taxpayers who knowingly avoid paying these debts so we can protect the taxpayers who do comply," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a release.

The SCDOR began publishing online lists of the top 250 delinquent individuals and top 250 delinquent businesses on Feb. 18.

Updated lists, which can be viewed at dor.sc.gov/top 250, will be published quarterly.

Collectively, the listed businesses and individual delinquent taxpayers owe $119 million in taxes.

Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $94,373 to a high of $2.6 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from as low as $131,030 to as high as nearly $2.8 million.

The SCDOR reports that its office exhausts a variety of efforts to collect the debts before the names are published, including letters, phone calls and personal contact.