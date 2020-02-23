State IDs big tax debtors; Orangeburg, Calhoun residents, businesses owe $100,000-plus

The S.C. Department of Revenue has released the names of the state's top delinquent individual and business taxpayers, including those from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
"While the vast majority of taxpayers are compliant with our tax laws, this is aimed at the small percentage who are not. We are committed to taking action against taxpayers who knowingly avoid paying these debts so we can protect the taxpayers who do comply," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a release.
The SCDOR began publishing online lists of the top 250 delinquent individuals and top 250 delinquent businesses on Feb. 18.
Updated lists, which can be viewed at dor.sc.gov/top 250, will be published quarterly.
Collectively, the listed businesses and individual delinquent taxpayers owe $119 million in taxes.
Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $94,373 to a high of $2.6 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from as low as $131,030 to as high as nearly $2.8 million.
The SCDOR reports that its office exhausts a variety of efforts to collect the debts before the names are published, including letters, phone calls and personal contact.
The debt of the following is excluded from the list: those who have filed for bankruptcy protection, debtors who have made payment arrangements with the SCDOR and any debt in the SCDOR's GEAR or Setoff Debt programs.
Each of the current delinquent taxpayers is in tax lien status, making their debts public information. SCDOR reports that names are published to provide transparency, fairness and accountability.
Orangeburg County individuals listed among the state's top delinquent taxpayers include:
• Julian M. Williams, Whitaker Parkway, Orangeburg, $938,592.45
• Charles H. Williams, Ninety Six Road, Neeses, $199,477.58
• Milton Colter, Johnson Acres Trail, St. Matthews, $164,748.60
• Finee Brooks, Willie Lake Court, Orangeburg, $111,475.10
• Fred L. Holmes, Middleton St., Orangeburg, $104,253.51
• Joe Hendrix, Dogwood Drive, Orangeburg, $103,519.94
Calhoun County individuals listed among the state's top delinquent taxpayers include:
• William MI Shirer, McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, $139,312.22,
• James Rucker, Stumphole Road, Elloree, $116,650.36
Listed among the top delinquent business taxpayers in Orangeburg County are:
• Medsource Inc., Iris Lane, Swansea, $488,829.31
• David W. Pendarvis III, Country Road, Bowman, $168,875.43.
St. Matthews Ambulance Service LLC located on Stoudenmire Drive in Cameron was listed as the lone Calhoun County business and owed $148,270.49 in taxes.
The current amount of tax, penalty and interest due may differ from the listed amount as a result of partial payments and/or accrual of additional penalty and interest.
Since the last update, some of the delinquent taxpayers may have resolved their debt. Those taxpayers will be removed from the list at the next update.
Those on the top delinquent taxpayers list who wish to make a payment can pay online at dor.sc.gov/pay, or mail their payment with the voucher that was provided on the letter mailed to them. To discuss payment agreement options, call 803-898-5255 or email Brian.Smith@dor.sc.gov.
