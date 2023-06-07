COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the S.C. Emergency Management Division and other agencies, will conduct a full-scale hurricane evacuation exercise on Thursday, June 8, to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise.

This hurricane evacuation exercise, which will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.

Personnel and equipment from SCDPS and SCDOT will be deployed.

Additional support is provided by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division; the S.C. Department of Natural Resources; the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; the S.C. Forestry Commission; the Civil Air Patrol and the S.C. Army National Guard.

The exercise will simulate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.

SCDOT equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almeda to Hampton in Hampton County.

Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed along Interstate 26 from the intersection of the 197 mm (Nexton Parkway) and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion By-Pass. Aerial units from the S.C. National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Forestry Commission will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.

The exercise will not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely. However, the Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling I-26, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 as well as U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

For more information about the upcoming hurricane season, visit the SC Emergency Management Division’s website: Hurricane.SC and download the SCEMD Emergency Manager app to stay up-to-date during hurricane season. View and download the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s 2023 Hurricane Guide.