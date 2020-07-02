State fire marshal offers fireworks safety tips

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fourth of July holiday is just days away, and the South Carolina state fire marshal is reminding citizens to think of safety first if participating in any fireworks activities.

“This national holiday is always a busy one for fireworks – and fires,” State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones said. “You cannot take safety for granted when it comes to fireworks. We want everyone to have fun, but safety precautions must come first.”

South Carolina law prohibits fireworks from being sold to anyone younger than 16 years old. For those choosing to use consumer fireworks, Jones suggests these safety tips:

• Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.

• Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

• Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

• Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.

• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.