State, feds begin taking income tax returns

The South Carolina Department of Revenue and the IRS began accepting Individual Income Tax returns on Monday.

The filing deadline for both state and federal returns is Tuesday, April 18.

The SCDOR will begin processing returns Feb. 6 to allow employers time to meet the Jan. 31 W-2 submission deadline.

SCDOR says online tools and resources are readily available from the SCDOR and the IRS. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit and IRS.gov to get started.

Tips for filing a return:

• File electronically and choose direct deposit for the fastest and most accurate processing.

• Free and low-cost options are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

• Direct deposit is the SCDOR's preferred refund option. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Tax return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from Feb. 6 or the date you file, whichever is later, to allow SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect refunds.

After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.

New for the 2023 filing season:

• Military retirement pay exclusion. Because of a new law enacted last year, all military retirement pay is excluded from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022. For more information, refer to SC Revenue Ruling #22-11, available at dor.sc.gov/policy.

• Rebate recipients pay no state taxes on their payment. Those who received a state tax rebate in 2022 may receive a 1099G, but they owe no state taxes on their rebate, since it is considered a refund.

• An increase in the dependent exemption. The exemption amount for tax year 2022 is $4,430 and is allowed for each eligible dependent, including both qualifying children and qualifying relatives.

• An increase in the Motor Fuel User Fee Credit. The refundable credit increases from 9 cents per gallon to 11 cents per gallon for tax year 2022. Full or part-year resident taxpayers may claim the refundable credit for the lesser of the increase in South Carolina Motor Fuel User Fee they paid during 2022 or the preventative maintenance costs they incurred in South Carolina during the tax year.

• An increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit. Full-year residents may claim the South Carolina Earned Income Tax Credit if they are eligible for the federal credit. For tax year 2022, the non-refundable credit is equal to 104.17% of the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit allowed the taxpayer.