State ed super announces funding for Clarendon County Schools

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman recently announced the allocation of $38 million in state funding to Clarendon County schools to assist in the renovation and replacement of antiquated existing school facilities with safe, modern facilities to accommodate current and future county enrollment trends.

Clarendon County will receive an additional $3,125,000 to assist with the soon to be completed consolidation of its two current districts into one county wide system. The funding is part of the $100 million appropriated to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) under Proviso 1.104 of the General Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 and $140 million under Proviso 1.92 of the General Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

In April of 2022, the SCDE commissioned independent facility studies of schools in the state’s poorest counties to aid in decision making for capital funding appropriated by the General Assembly for disadvantaged schools. Clarendon County is composed of 10 separate schools and an alternative school. Current enrollment of the soon-to-be countywide district is 4,328 students.

The independent review of schools in Clarendon County concluded the age and condition of the 10 schools are problematic toward long term educational use without significant modification and renovation. The schools have an average age of 67 years old.

The facility assessment team recommended the following:

• A new elementary school to replace the current Walker-Gamble Elementary School

• A new elementary school to replace Manning Primary and Manning Elementary School

• A new addition to Manning Junior High School to accommodate grade 6

• Close Summerton Early Childhood Center and move students to Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary School

The funding being provided by the SCDE will be used to address the district’s most critical need as identified by the facility assessment team -- the replacement of Walker-Gamble Elementary School. The $21 million in FY 21-22 Proviso 1.104 funding, which includes $3,125,000 for consolidation expenses, and $17 million in FY 22-23 Proviso 1.92 funding will be leveraged along with previously provided consolidation funds to ensure adequate funding for the new facility and consolidation expenses.

In addition to the funding for Clarendon County, the agency has also announced the allocation of $38 million to Saluda County School District and $38 million to Lee County School District from the $100 million in state funds appropriated under FY 21-22 Proviso 1.104. The SCDE has allocated an additional $17 million to Allendale and Dillon County school districts for capital improvements from its $211 million set aside from the American Rescue Plan.

