The Orangeburg County Office of Voter Registration and Elections has over a dozen voting precincts that share a voting site or building.

The State Election Commission has informed Orangeburg County election officials that consolidating multiple precincts into one polling place is not permitted under state law.

Orangeburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aurora Smalls brought the matter to the attention of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation during its meeting last month. The delegation has the authority to change voting locations.

Delegation Chair Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said local legislation could be passed allowing the precincts that share a building to remain as they are.

“I don’t even know why we passed the law to start with saying you can’t do that,” Hutto said. “We will just have to talk about that.

“If you are telling us that these are suitable locations and they are big enough to house two precincts, when we go back in January we probably are going to change the law so you don’t get those letters from the Election Commission.”

Orangeburg County has 16 precincts that share a location.

These include:

Ward 7 and Ward 10 – Sheridan Elementary School

Ward 8 and Suburban 7 – W.J. Clark Middle School

Ward 9 and Suburban 8 – Marshal Elementary School

Suburban 2 and Whittaker – Whittaker Elementary School

Suburban 5 and Suburban 6 – Rivelon Elementary School

Bowman 1 and 2 – Old Bowman Elementary School

Elloree 1 and 2 – New Elloree Elementary School

Limestone 1 and 2 – Prince of Orange Mall

Hutto noted the reason these locations have been chosen to host more than one precinct is because parking is available.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, and Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, both agreed with Hutto’s assessment about keeping the precincts as they are, but noted that passing local legislation on the state level can be an uphill battle.

Ott asked Smalls to provide the delegation with an estimate of how much it would cost the county to open other locations.

“When we do make a move, when we go down that path, we can show that this is how much money it will end up costing Orangeburg County if we don’t pass the local legislation to allow you to move forward,” Ott said.

Ott said keeping the precincts as-is would be ideal. He noted consolidating precincts and adding voters to precincts would create longer voting lines.

Smalls said the lines would not necessarily be an issue as multiple sign-in tables could be set up. She said the county also has the equipment to handle larger voter precinct numbers if necessary.

While the cost is one thing, finding separate building in some towns is difficult because there are no other suitable locations available, she said.

In other election matters, Smalls said some schools will close under the Orangeburg County School District school improvement plan. These schools have served as voting places over the years.

Schools that have already closed are Rivelon Elementary and Nix Elementary. She said both locations will still be used as voting locations.

Smalls said during the 2024 presidential election, the Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School will be closed.

“I need to make sure we can get into that building,” Smalls said. “We have a lot of voters in that building. That is a heavy voting area.”

In 2025, St. James Gaillard Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary are closing as part of the district’s plan.

Voters who go to Vance-Providence Elementary will most likely go next door to a community center facility to vote, Smalls said. She is unsure about an alternative location for voters who typically vote in St. James if the school will not be open on election days.

Other school voting locations scheduled to close in the future are Brookdale, Mellichamp and Whittaker elementary schools. She said when those schools close, a voting location will also have to be found.

The Norway Community Center at 5004 Norway Road will be used as a new voting location this coming November, Smalls said.

Smalls said the new location will be reviewed and made handicap accessible. Improvements will include additional parking, sidewalks and an expanded ramp.

Voters have received new cards with the new location and signs are at the old precinct location directing people to the new location.

The former voting location, which is within walking distance of the new location, was deemed inadequate.

Smalls also said voters in Precinct Number 139 (North 2) will most likely be voting at the North Community Room at 8391 North Road in North. Voters had previously voted at Aiken Electric Cooperative at 8381 North Road.

The building will be reviewed to make sure it is handicapped accessible. Voters will receive new cards in the future if the site is adequate.

The next election for the town will be held in February 2024.

In other business:

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry Director of Education Jennifer Sanders and Executive Director Karen Coltrane updated delegation members about the plans to open up a Children’s Museum in St. George. The museum will be located in the Rosenwald School and will serve as a satellite to the Charleston-based Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

Both Sanders and Coltrane said the St. George museum will conduct outreach programs for children in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties in an attempt to reach children that may have not been reached in the past.

Individuals who have not voted in eight years or more are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office if they want to vote in upcoming elections.

Individuals who have moved and want to vote in upcoming elections are asked to go online at scvotes.gov or contact the county’s voter registration office for a change of address form.

It was noted there is about $148,879.44 in Parks and Recreation Development fund money available to be spent.

Hutto said project requests are being accepted.

Money includes: Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, $24,000; Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, $10,000; Ott, $14,000; Cobb-Hunter, $26,500; Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, $40,000; Hutto, $35,000.

About $29,000 in water recreation money was given to the county for boat landing improvements.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commissioners Landy Weathers from Bowman and Jacqueline Shaw of Vance were reappointed to the board. The terms are from July 2023 to July 2027.

About 21 judicial candidates throughout the state introduced themselves to the delegation.

State lawmakers are responsible for appointing judges. The candidates will go through a screening process this fall and will receive recommendations from the South Carolina Bar and other groups. A report will be compiled and lawmakers will receive this report to review.

A moment of silence was held for Sen. John Scott, D-Richland. Scott, a state lawmaker since 1990, died August 13 at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston. He was 69.