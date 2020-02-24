Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Sanders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has yet to spend money on an anti-Sanders campaign, but he went after him by name on Monday before more than 100 voters at a breakfast in Hilton Head.

Steyer warned: "We can't nominate someone who is going to divide us."

Asked by a voter how he would beat Sanders, Steyer declared himself just as progressive as the Vermont senator.

"In lots of things, I'm more progressive than Bernie Sanders," said Steyer, who has spent millions from his personal fortune to combat climate change and encourage Trump's impeachment.

There were new signs Monday that Sanders' emergence as the possible face of the Democratic Party in 2020 would cause problems for vulnerable House and Senate candidates across the country.

Republicans working to win back the House majority jumped on comments Sanders made in a CBS News "60 Minutes" segment aired Sunday in which he praised the late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro for establishing what Sanders called a "massive literacy program" when he took power.

The House GOP campaign arm called on several House Democrats — including three facing reelection this fall in South Florida — to say if they'd support Sanders should he become the nominee. Members including Rep. Donna Shalala weren't happy.