Wilson: Grand jury indicts Murdaugh, Smith

COLUMBIA -- Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the Hampton County Grand Jury issued indictments of Richard Alexander Murdaugh for the following offenses:

• Conspiracy (0-5 years or a fine of not more than $5,000),

• False Claim for Payment, $10,000 or more (0-10 years and/or a fine of not more than $5,000), and

• Filing a False Police Report (0-5 years and/or a fine of not more than $1,000).

The Hampton County Grand Jury also issued the following indictments of Curtis Edward Smith today:

• Pointing and Presenting a Firearm (0-5 years or a fine in the discretion of the court),

• Conspiracy (0-5 years or a fine of not more than $5,000),

• Assisted Suicide (0-15 years and/or a fine of not more than $100,000),

• Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (0-20 years), and

• False Claim for Payment, $10,000 or more (0-10 years and/or a fine of not more than $5,000).

Attorney General Wilson cautioned that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty in a court of law.

