COLUMBIA — As the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps up, the heaps of public attention poured on the case's many twists and turns are hardly waning.

Investigations stemming from the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of the legal scion's wife and son revealed the prominent South Carolina lawyer stole millions of dollars from largely poor clients' settlements and staged an attempt on his life to secure his surviving son a $12 million life insurance payout, according to authorities.

True crime enthusiasts, concerned onlookers and many others became fascinated with the yearslong unraveling of a mystery that jurors must now weigh.

Experts say the small-town saga's transformation into an international topic of intrigue highlights insights into the human psyche: People are wired to follow events that inform their perceptions of threat. And now, amid the commotion, some legal observers found an important opportunity for education.

Coltan Scrivner, a researcher at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, said a human desire to avoid getting duped developed into a natural curiosity for signs of danger. Those cues, he said, are especially strong when the schemes involve high-status circles with powerful and successful people.

Amanda Vicary, a psychology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the obsession with "true crime" is largely driven by women who might subconsciously ask themselves what they need to look for in their own lives.

Plus, the Murdaugh case's many aspects — mystery, forensics, family, finances — appeal to a variety of interests.

"Most popular true crime stories might only have one or two of those elements," Vicaray said.

Stephanie Truesdale said the combination of a wealthy family's fall from grace and the many unexpected developments piqued her attention. The teacher from upstate South Carolina is particularly interested to see how the state's legal system treats "one of their own."

For Truesdale, the attention also manifested itself in a crafty way. She recently attempted a new crochet technique and, when searching for a subject to stitch, her mind inevitably turned to one of the trial's key figures: Creighton Waters. In addition to the state's lead prosecutor, Judge Clifton Newman and the family dog featured in a Snapchat video that pegged Murdaugh to the scene of the crime have become homemade dolls on Truesdale's mantel. The dolls went viral on social media.

Other forms of involvement have been received less pleasantly. Trespassers were found last weekend taking selfies outside the feed room where Paul Murdaugh died, according to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. He described it as the "most distasteful thing" he'd ever seen.

Sarah Ford, the legal director for the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network, said she found that people want to better understand legal processes in the case. Ford and former state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell began hosting Twitter spaces to answer questions about the daily proceedings. Ford said they recently drew 600 people for an hourlong conversation on YouTube Live.

For Ford, the trial spurred conversations that can change common misconceptions about crime. She said the focus raised awareness of issues like the prevalence of intimate partner violence.

"You don't want this to be something that takes over someone's life as entertainment. Because it's not," she said. "These are real people. These are real crimes. These have true, chilling, tragic effects for real people."

It's not the first time a South Carolina double murder trial has reverberated so widely. Susan Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the drowning deaths of her two infant children in 1994.

State Rep. Tommy Pope was the prosecutor in the case that drew hits on television programs led by personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Larry King. Pope said that the Smith trial coincided with the advent of reality television — possibly leading viewers to crave the "true reality" of such sensational cases.

"I think what people probably like about observing the Murdaugh case, for example, is the 'truth is stranger than fiction' aspect of it. It's like a soap opera but it's really happening with real people," said Pope, adding, "This is not entertainment. It is a tragedy and lives were lost."

Still, Pope said gavel-to-gavel coverage nowadays on Court TV — where he has served as an analyst during the Murdaugh trial — helps viewers reach their own conclusions and understand the legal system's "positives" and its "warts."

Streaming services responded to the interest. Discovery released a three-part series one year after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were first reported dead. HBO Max launched a three-part documentary this past November. Last week, Netflix premiered "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" for U.S. audiences — with the filmmakers telling Vanity Fair they unearthed additional crimes in the process.

For many South Carolinians, there is a strong desire to see long-awaited justice served to a well-connected man who only recently acknowledged lies and abuses of power that long went unchecked.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday after closing arguments in the five-week trial that began Jan. 25.