Waste contract at Savannah River Site could be worth $21B

The federal government is soliciting pitches to manage and clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, a contract that could be worth $21 billion over years.

The Aiken Standard reports the U.S. Department of Energy published a final request for proposals on Thursday.

The Department of Energy wrote that it wants to complete liquid waste cleanup at the Savannah River Site in 15 years and directs bidders to propose work plans to meet that goal.

The contract could hand off the work of two current contractors including Savannah River Remediation, which is in charge of handling and processing millions of gallons of radioactive waste at the site. A single contractor, officials have said, is in the best interest of the government and will ensure "maximum" reduction in environmental and financial risk.

The future team would be in charge of a breadth of facilities, nuclear ventures and construction sites. Responsibilities include operation of tank farms, where the liquid waste is kept and monitored; the Defense Waste Processing Facility, a plant where sludge is encased in glass to make it safer for long-term storage; the Salt Waste Processing Facility, recently authorized to begin radioactive work; and construction of the Saltstone Disposal Units, gigantic tanks designed to permanently store processed waste.