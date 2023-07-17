WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $21 million in technical assistance grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements, USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Dr. Karama Neal announced.

“Rural America deserves its share of the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Neal said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris administration is making sure rural people get a fair chance at grants to make energy more affordable, create new economic opportunity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The technical assistance grants I am announcing today will provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners seeking federal funds for renewable energy systems, like wind and solar, and energy efficiency measures. These investments not only help producers and small businesses lower energy costs, but also access new markets and strengthen their operations.”

Eligible recipients for these grants include state, Tribal or local governments; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives and utility companies; and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Recipients may use the funds to:

Help rural agricultural producers and small business owners apply for REAP funding.

Provide information on how business owners and agricultural producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy technologies and resources.

Conduct required energy assessments and audits.

Help agricultural producers and small business owners plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

USDA will give funding priority to applicants proposing to assist disadvantaged communities, applicants pursuing projects using underutilized technologies and applicants seeking grants under $20,000.

The department also encourages interested applicants to contact their USDA Rural Development state office.