USC holds tuition steady as trustees OK 2022-23 budget

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved a budget Friday for the 2022-23 fiscal years that invests in strategic priorities while holding tuition flat for the fourth year in a row for the eight-campus university system.

Due to a continuation of strong student enrollment and financial support from state lawmakers, the university system’s $1.8 billion budget will allow for investment in core academic areas and infrastructure without increasing tuition for students and families.

“We’re grateful to the members of the General Assembly and the governor for again investing in higher education and keeping tuition affordable,” said Chairman C. Dorn Smith III, M.D. “As we welcome our new president, Dr. Michael Amiridis, the university system is well positioned to fulfill its academic and research mission while also serving more students from South Carolina and across the nation than ever before.”

On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition per semester will remain $6,344 for in-state resident students and $16,964 for non-resident students for the fourth consecutive year. On-campus students will see a fee increase for meals and housing; $170 per semester for meals and $175 per semester for housing. The increase reflects inflationary costs for self-supporting units on campus.

The budget includes more than $29 million in additional recurring state funds to the system compared with last year. In addition to tuition mitigation dollars, the approved budget includes the following non-recurring items:

• Further development of the new Health Sciences campus. Located in the Bull Street district across from Prisma Health, the campus will replace the existing School of Medicine and house cutting-edge health sciences research. The state budget approved earlier this month allocates $25 million to the project, bringing the total state investment to $80 million.

• Funding for new and existing maintenance and renovation projects, including more than $10 million for the Columbia campus alone.

