COLUMBIA – Straight Road International has received a second grant from the Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center in the South Carolina Department on Aging.

The $7,250 grant supports the continued work of Straight Road’s educational program titled “Elder Financial Abuse in the Dementia Community.” The previous grant was for $14,500.

Over the last year, Straight Road conducted 25 workshops across the state, as well as utilizing video and website content to bring awareness to the issues of elder financial abuse and dementia.

It is estimated that by 2025, there will more than 120,000 South Carolinians with Alzheimer’s disease. Straight Road’s president and founder, Abdalla Straker, believes that it is critical that this issue be addressed.

Straker is a gerontologist and alumnus of South Carolina State University who spent a decade working in corporate America.

Straight Road International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on health and financial literacy.

For more information, call 803-622-3597 or email support@straightroadint.org.