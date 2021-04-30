Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect through weekend

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective immediately.

The alert is being issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. The weather forecast this weekend, including today, calls for stronger-than-normal winds and low relative humidity across much of the state, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

“With the dry weather we have experienced lately, and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.”