Solicitor seeking expert opinions on SC jail death reports

Wilson has yet to say whether she intends to prosecute the case, though she promised to do due diligence and bring justice to both the Sutherland family and to “any suspects in this investigation.”

Because the state law enforcement division did not release an opinion on whether "unlawful conduct" caused Sutherland's death, Wilson is now seeking “renowned expert advice and opinion regarding force in a detention setting," as well as a second opinion on the pathologist's findings in the autopsy, she said. The local coroner has not released a specific cause of Sutherland’s death.

Two deputies involved in the case, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, have been fired, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. Also, protesters in Charleston called for Wilson to charge the deputies with murder or recuse herself from the case, news outlets reported.

Wilson indicated that she will not publicly detail all evidence available to her, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

“If there were to be criminal charges and a trial, however, the trial would be in a court of law, not a court of public opinion or human emotion,” Wilson said.

Wilson has previously said that she expected to decide whether to file charges by the end of June. An attorney for relatives of Sutherland said they are pursuing civil litigation.

