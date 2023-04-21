COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will hold a virtual memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, to remember the more than 4,000 lives lost on South Carolina roadways from 2019-2022.

Since 1988, the annual memorial service has served as an opportunity to properly acknowledge those who lost their lives on South Carolina’s roadways, bring their families and friends together, and educate the public in an effort to prevent future loss of life on the state’s roadways.

This is the first service held since 2019 due to COVID precautions, and it also serves as the first virtually held memorial for victims of highway fatalities.

“In the span of four years, 4,463 families received the worst, most unexpected news of their lives. News that changes everything in their family unit,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “This ceremony was created as a memorial to honor and acknowledge each person’s life that was tragically cut short. We want each family who is going through this to know – we are here alongside you in your grief.”

The virtual service will be streamed on the SCDPS Facebook page and shared in a special Facebook event that is open to the public. The Facebook event space has been created as a forum where families and friends are encouraged to connect with one another and share tributes of their loved ones.

Saturday’s service will include a video tribute, music and several messages of hope from various highway safety professionals. During the tribute, the names of those who have passed on will be presented and honored. Information about services available to victims and their families will also be provided during the service.

Quick links to the event and resources from the Department of Public Safety can be accessed here - linktr.ee/dps_fhf.