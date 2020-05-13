SC Senate objects to governor's emergency virus orders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate rebuked Gov. Henry McMaster for part of his coronavirus response, saying he should have gotten permission from lawmakers to continue the state of emergency for the pandemic over two months.

The resolution rapping McMaster's knuckles Tuesday was the last order of business on what appeared to be the last day of a regular session where they had only met two days in the past two months.

Every Democrat in the chamber sided with the Republican governor and McMaster signed another 15-day state of emergency order Tuesday as the Senate met.

None of the senators directly criticized McMaster's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. They did reject a proposal to call for the governor to immediately end any restrictions on businesses because of the coronavirus and not issue any more stay at home orders or rules closing businesses.

But the senators — all Republican — supporting the resolution hinted their constituents felt the governor overextended his powers by closing beaches, boat ramps and businesses and then slowly reopening them with what are now five slightly different 15-day state of emergency executive orders over 61 days. They said he should have gotten permission from the General Assembly to extend the initial emergency declaration beyond 15 days.