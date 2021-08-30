S.C. suspends some animal requirements; Hurricane Ida prompts change through Sept. 17

South Carolina officials have issued a temporary waiver of certain requirements for farm and companion animals being evacuated due to Hurricane Ida.

The action was requested by agriculture officials in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major storm.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of the hurricane, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” said Michael Neault, South Carolina State Veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

To prevent the spread of animal disease, both state and federal regulations include requirements for interstate movement and identification of animals, such as horses, cattle, swine and goats.

These regulations frequently require certification by veterinarians as to the health status of the animals being transported.

Neaults’ declaration waives many of those requirements. Specifically: