S.C, public landings given option to reopen for launching of boats

COLUMBIA -- Gov. Henry McMaster’s Office has issued a revision to Executive Order 2020-16, Section 1(C) that reopens public boat landings and ramps for the purpose of launching or retrieving a boat beginning at noon Friday, April 17.

Public boat landings across the state were previously ordered closed to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The revision specifies that public boat landings and associated parking areas can be opened at the discretion of the local government or other managing authorities of those landings. It also authorizes the managing authority of any public landing to close or otherwise restrict public access to that public boat ramp or landing if they determine that such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.

The revision does not address other facilities often co-located at public landings such as restrooms, piers, docks or designated bank fishing areas. Those types of facilities remain closed. The revision to Executive Order 2020-16, Section 1(C) reopens public boat ramps, landings and parking lots only for the limited purpose of launching and retrieving boats. Public beach access points remain closed.