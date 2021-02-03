S.C. makes COVID-19 vaccine available to people 65 and older

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is now letting people 65 and older receive the coronavirus vaccine, the state health department announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said South Carolina residents meeting the age requirement, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, can schedule appointments starting Monday. About four out of every five COVID-19 deaths in the state have been among people 65 and older, the agency said in a statement.

The tweak to the state's vaccine plan will add about 309,000 people between the ages of 65 and 69 to the eligible population pool, as the health agency made shots available to those 70 and up in mid-January. The state is currently still in Phase 1a of its vaccine plan, which includes health care workers, seniors and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Previously, South Carolina's guidelines would have placed 65- through 69-year-olds to phase 1C of its vaccine plan, behind an estimated 570,000 essential frontline workers. That led to some frustration by residents who pointed out that many other states, including neighboring North Carolina and Georgia, had already started vaccinating people 65 and up.