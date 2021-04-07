S.C. House OKs bill allowing open gun carry without permit

“Unfortunately, we are in a place where the powerful are making decisions to harm the powerless,” said Rep. Wendy Brawley, a Democrat from Richland County.

Republicans voted to table a handful of amendments, from one that would get rid of the state’s “stand your ground” law, which allows residents to defend themselves with deadly force if they feel they are at risk of great bodily harm, to a proposal that would legalize duels.

“I suggest we ... go out in the middle of Assembly Street and just shoot it out,” said Democratic Rep. Cezar McKnight.

Rep. John King, a Democrat from York County, introduced an amendment that would let people carry guns on all public property — including on the Statehouse grounds, where firearms are currently banned.

Caskey called the suggestion a “poison pill” that would violate federal gun-free school zone restrictions; Bamberg countered that lawmakers had just passed an amendment saying the state doesn't need to follow federal regulations. Lawmakers tabled that amendment, too.