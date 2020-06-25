S.C. House expresses 'profound sorrow' to Black victims of violence, commits to address systemic racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina House of Representatives approved resolutions expressing “profound sorrow” over the deaths of three Black Americans, which sparked protests in recent weeks. The resolutions were adopted during the Wednesday, June 25, 2020 session.

H. 5516 memorializes Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by three plainclothes police officers during a no-knock raid of her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. The officers responsible have not been charged.

H. 5517 memorializes Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia. For months, the local prosecutor refused to press charges against the men responsible; one of the men was a former law enforcement officer who worked for the prosecutor’s office. Only after video of Arbery’s death was released, sparking widespread public outrage, were charges brought against the men.

H. 5518 memorializes George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest as police officers restrained him, with one officer kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Video of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, set off a wave of ongoing protests across the country and throughout the world. Yesterday’s session of the S.C. House marked the first meeting of the legislative body since Floyd's death.