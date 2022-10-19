 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S.C. food processor to build N.C. facility, create jobs

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates.

SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing and packing operation in Laurinburg.

The new positions, which include managers, operators and administrative personnel, will have an average salary of more than $45,000, which is above the countywide average in Scotland County of $40,894, according to a news release from Cooper’s office.

Scotland County’s 7.7% unemployment rate for August, as reported by the state Commerce Department, was the second highest among the 100 North Carolina counties.

SO-PAK-CO, based in Mullins, South Carolina, could receive $4.6 million in payments from the state over 12 years if it meets investment and job-creation thresholds. A state economic incentives panel approved the Job Development Investment Grant on Tuesday.

SO-PAK-CO is a leading company in producing shelf-stable, ready-to-eat meals. It provides food-processing services to federal, state and local agencies as well as commercial retail customers, Cooper’s news release said.

