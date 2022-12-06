 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rutherford re-elected as Dem leader in House; Ott does not seek re-election to assistant post

COLUMBIA – State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, was re-elected as minority leader during a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus Tuesday morning.

“It’s an honor to be re-elected as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus,” Rutherford said. “We recognize the challenges ahead and we are ready to work harder than ever to protect our freedoms and move our state forward.”

Rutherford was first elected to the Statehouse in 1998 and has served as minority leader since 2013. During his time leading Democrats in the House, Rutherford has been on the front lines of the fight to legalize medical marijuana, modernize state gaming laws to provide revenue for infrastructure and public education, and protect a woman's right to choose.

Rep. Roger Kirby, D-Florence, was elected assistant Democratic leader, replacing Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, who did not seek re-election to the caucus leadership position.

Kirby was first elected in 2014 and has been active in his community as the president of the Lake City Rotary Club, president of the Pee Dee Realtor Association, and the music minister at Lake City First Baptist Church. A native of Lake City, he represents House District 101, which includes Williamsburg, Florence and Berkeley counties.

“Thank you to my colleagues for putting their trust in me as their new assistant leader,” Kirby said. “Rural communities in South Carolina need a voice and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring the issues facing these communities to the forefront this legislative session.”

Rep. Chandra Dillard, D-Greenville, was re-elected as deputy leader. Dillard was first elected in 2008 and currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, which plays an instrumental role in the state budget every year. A native of Greenville, Dillard works as the director of community relations for Furman University.

The following positions were also elected:

  • Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, secretary
  • Rep. Kambrell Garvin, D-Richland, treasurer
  • Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, parliamentarian
  • Rep. Michael F. Rivers Sr., D-Beaufort, chaplain
