FORT KNOX, Ky. -- The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson Jr., an Airman killed during World War II, will be interred June 17, at Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina. Elmwood Funeral Home, Columbia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

A native of Columbia, Richardson was a radio operator assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 93th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber Aug. 1, 1943, when it crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains could not be identified following the war. Unidentified remains were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. Richardson was 21 years old.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with recovering fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted for Airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses, sending the remains to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

Richardson was accounted for by the DPAA Sept. 14, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Richardson, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3165318/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-richardson-r/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.