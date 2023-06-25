FORT JACKSON — Fort Jackson's friends and neighbors are once again invited to share a free and family-oriented evening of festivities to celebrate Independence Day.

The master of ceremony kicks off two free concerts beginning at 6 p.m. Headlining the evening is Blanco Brown, an American country music artist, singer, songwriter, record producer and rapper who has produced for Fergie and Pitbull. Combining his urban and rural roots growing up in Georgia, Brown blurs the line between country and rap in what he proudly calls, “Trailer Trap.”

Brown’s debut single “The Git Up,” claimed the top spot in the charts across the globe and garnered four billion views on social media. It was number one on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart for 12 weeks, the top digital country song in the U.S. and spurred a viral TikTok dance session. Blanco was named Billboard’s Number One Top Country Artist in 2019.

Opening for Brown is Brooks Herring, a South Carolina native, and his full band Sell Out. He is a Navy veteran and a guitar-playing, music-writing singer who performs a multitude of multigenerational genres.

Those coming from off-post are asked to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Road to access Hilton Field. The field will be open at 4 p.m. so people can set up their own lawn chairs, towels and blankets. At that time, food trucks and vendors will have food and beverage for sale and the kid zone, with amusement rides, will open for business. People may bring a small cooler, filled with a few items but not enough to compete with the business sales.

Everyone older than 16 must possess a valid state or government issued identification card for entry. The vehicle driver must possess a valid driver's license, valid proof of insurance and a valid registration.

Motorcycle riders must also conform to Department of Defense regulations to enter post and the requirements include wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, full-fingered gloves, long pants, over the ankle boots, and long-sleeved shirt/jacket.

Additionally, all visitors should be aware that random vehicle searches will be conducted at the gates. For the guests’ safety, a list of prohibited items can be found on Jackson.armymwr.com website. This is the place to get up-to-date information about the event.-