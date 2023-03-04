AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Workforce Services recently held a career fair in Blackville during which recruiters were ready to make on-the-spot job offers.

Senior Vice President of SRNS Workforce Services and Talent Management Francine Burroughs explained that the fair helped recruiters find and talk with qualified Electronic and Instrumentation Mechanics, Maintenance Mechanics, Material Processors, Production Operators and others with hands-on industrial, facility or operations experience, with the desire to offer lucrative and rewarding career opportunities at the Savannah River Site.

“We understand that it’s currently a very competitive job market for employers, and we held the event to ensure the surrounding community understands the many advantages associated with careers at SRNS,” Burroughs said. “In fact, we had two goals today. One of our goals was to extend offers on the spot when feasible and also to inform all attendees about current SRNS employment opportunities. We’re that serious about reaching out to those living in Blackville and throughout the area.”

More than 350 attendees visited the one-day event, where SRNS staff members quickly analyzed resumes and spent quality time talking with each potential job candidate. As a result, applicants whose skills matched current SRNS job needs could complete their applications using SRS laptop computers at the career fair if needed.

By day's end, 19 qualified candidates received contingent on-the-spot job offers. Angelon Brooks, an experienced Machine Operator and pastor at Miller Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, was the first to receive an offer.

“We were impressed with Pastor Brook’s qualifications and his enthusiasm,” said Bryan Ortner, SRNS Manager, Workforce Services. “His interview went well, and we immediately provided him with a contingent offer as a maintenance mechanic.”

Ortner also emphasized the value of the Site’s internship and apprenticeship programs.

“We have a large number of openings for summer internships and year-round apprenticeships, all paid positions, that are providing experience at a nuclear facility. We’re offering a very broad range of opportunities in occupational fields that can be difficult to find throughout the U.S.,” said Ortner.

“Today’s event was amazing and great news for Blackville, South Carolina,” Brooks said. “It sends the message things are happening here.”

Brooks described himself as a team player who loves working with people. “My hope is to one day retire from a rewarding career at SRS,” he added.

Blackville Mayor Ronnie Pernell strongly promoted the event and was pleased with the exceptionally large turnout.

“I’ve already been approached by individuals asking how often we can hold more events like this with SRNS,” said Pernell. “We’re so impressed. This will help many people and many families within our community.”

To apply or learn more about SRNS job openings, go to www.savannahrivernuclearsolutions.com and click on “Careers.”

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site located near Aiken.

