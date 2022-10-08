MUSC’s 6th annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit to feature 3 national DEI powerhouses

CHARLESTON – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) will be hosting its sixth annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit virtually on Nov. 7.

The summit, designed to be a forum for honest and challenging conversations about inclusion and innovation, will feature a keynote lineup that includes Christopher King, Ph.D.; Robin DiAngelo, Ph.D.; and Isabel Wilkerson.

King currently serves as the inaugural dean of the new School of Health at Georgetown University and is the author of “Health Disparities in the Black Community: An Imperative for Racial Equity in the District of Columbia.”

DiAngelo is an affiliate associate professor of education at the University of Washington and is the author of the New York Times best seller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” as well as other books and guides.

Wilkerson, a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, is the author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” featured in Oprah Winfrey’s book club in 2020.

“There has never been a more urgent time to provide individuals and organizations with the access to resources and conversations about best practices in the ‘field’ – to effectively engage in critical conversations and develop strategic intentions related to the intersection of inclusion and innovation. MUSC’s sixth annual summit is designed to do just that,” said chief equity officer Willette Burnham-Williams, Ph.D.

“Attendees will learn with and from one another as they hear from national leaders who share inclusive and innovative strategies – our opportunities and challenges before us – in a safe and engaging format where authentic conversations are encouraged.”

The summit will also feature interactive breakout sessions and is free to MUSC students. Topics range from building and strengthening the network of DEI leadership both internally and externally to leveraging data analytics to lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

MUSC most recently was named a recipient of the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award by INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. For the fifth year in a row, MUSC was among the HEED award recipients as well as being named a Diversity Champion, which ranks in the top tier of HEED Award recipients.

Interested parties in the summit may register here.