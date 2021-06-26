Miss Clarendon wins South Carolina 2021 title

COLUMBIA -- Julia Herrin, Miss Clarendon, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2021 on June 26, 2021, in Columbia.

Herrin is a 19-year-old from Bluffton and attends Auburn University. For her talent, she performed “Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement” on the piano. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America competition in December.

Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen 2021, Dabria Aguilar, will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hilton Hotel on Senate Street, Columbia.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina were:

First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell

Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton

Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore

Fourth runner up: Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman

Rounding out the top 10 were Miss Capital City, Madison Coffman; Miss Charleston, Christina Grace Harding; Miss Gamecock, Callie Farrell; Miss Greater Greer, Jada Samuel; and Miss Hub City, Jill Dudley.

Semi-finalists in the top 16 included Miss Berkeley County, Carli Drayton; Miss Dorman, Bailee Smith; Miss Greenville County, Ashley Jones; Miss Inman, Brooke Mills; Miss North Charleston, Brooke Vu; and Miss Richland County, Payton Deal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0