COLUMBIA -- Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he has appointed Richard Cohn Sr. to serve as the next chairman of the SCETV Commission.
Cohn, founder and chairman of the Columbia-based Cohn Corporation, has more than four decades of experience in the construction and development industry. He founded Cohn Construction in 1993.
“Having provided generations of South Carolinians with invaluable educational, informational, and entertainment services, SCETV is one of our state’s greatest gems,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As technological innovation changes how programming is received, we must always remain mindful that SCETV’s legacy and mission are grounded in dedicated public service to the people of the state. Mr. Cohn’s experience and success in business and his dedication to public service will provide SCETV with the kind of leadership needed to continue providing quality educational television and radio programming to future generations of South Carolinians.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Our goal is to make SCETV the thriving network it used to be,” Cohn said. “Along with the other members of the board, I’m excited to get this productive year started.”
Cohn also serves as chairman of the City of Columbia Planning Commission.
The governor’s appointment is not subject to Senate approval and took effect on Dec. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.